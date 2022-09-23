- Advertisement -

African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has taken to his Facebook page to brag about buying a new luxury mansion.

According to the Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, he has added another expensive property to his name.

Shatta Wale announced his new acquisition in a new Facebook post that has been circulating on social media.

As taunted by King Shatta, all the naysayers who said he’ll never make it should bow their heads in shame because he’s now more than successful.

He wrote;

“All the people that said i couldn’t make it …Helloooo

I have bought another house ooo

Keep fooling yourself ok“

Shatta Wale is known for misleading his fans by lying about owning a lot of properties which were later found not to be his.

Recently, he stormed the internet to brag about owning a Rolls Royce Cullinan estimated to cost US$330,000 – But it was just for clout because he doesn’t have such a car.