Things almost escalated yesterday on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show United Showbiz after Shatta Wale and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo almost exchanged blows on the show.

Many have wondered why Shatta Wale would love to engage in a fight with the journalist on live TV when he knows very well that a lot of people are watching the program/show.

Ghpage.com has been able to unravel what almost led to the fight between the musician and the journalist.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale some few weeks ago, addressed the nation on the state of the industry where he made various points including asking the genre of music Ghanaians do.

Days after his address, Arnold who is a panelist on United Showbiz lashed out at him describing him as someone who is confused and inconsistent when making submissions on issues.

According to Arnold, Shatta Wale some months ago in a live video rained insults on entertainment panelists, presenters, analysts, etc saying all they do is come sit on tv and radio talk and just go home.

He went on to say Shatta Wale after insulting them for that all did the same in his State of the Industry address and therefore needs to apologize for insulting them.

But during yesterday’s show, the issues raised by Shatta Wale were being discussed when tempered went up with Shatta Wale getting up from his seat in an attempt to attack Arnold.

Shatta Wale stated that he needed an apology from Arnold while questioning him on what he has been able to achieve despite blogging for so many years.

Many people are of the view that United Showbiz on UTV can go to all extent just to trend and they believe the act showed by Shatta Wale might be an example.

What do you think was the act to trend or it just happened?