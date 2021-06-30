type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale has finally proven indeed he is the most confused and...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale has finally proven indeed he is the most confused and inconsistent artist in Ghana

By RASHAD
Confused and Inconsistent Shatta Wale
Confused and Inconsistent Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has vindicated Entertainment Journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo for tagging him as the most confused and inconsistent artist in Ghana.

Following the murder of Kaaka (Ibrahim Muhammed), a #FixTheCountry, Shatta Wale has been expressing his views on the whole Fix The Country saga and the right thing to be done.

SEE ALSO: It’s time for the youth to rise and fight; social media talks won’t solve the problem-Shatta Wale

Unfortunately, Shatta Wale is very confused and has come across as an inconsistent person with his opinions and position on the matter.

Shatta Wale got the whole country talking when he asked Ghanaian youth to rise and fight because social media talks won’t solve the many problems. The youth needs to storm the street and fight for their rights.

Shatta Wale Tweeted:

As for Ghana dierr the problem is us the youth ..we can’t stand up and fight for our right ..Nonesense ..Everyday typing online …Massa that no go solve anything ooo, Rise and fight and stop writing this nonsense Essays !! Mek I tink

Shatta Wale speaks on #FixTheCountry
Shatta Wale speaks on #FixTheCountry

SEE ALSO: 2 dead, others injured in youth-military clash at Ejura over the killing of social media activist (Video)

A few hours later, Shatta Wale, changed his opinion on the matter. Shatta Wale now supports the section of people who are asking Ghanaians to fix their attitude; the government has nothing to do because everything is alright. He even in bad English insulted everyone.

Shatta Wale's comment on Fix The Country
Shatta Wale’s comment on Fix The Country

Moments later, Shatta Wale came back with a full attack on his fans and followers telling them they should fight because his real fans on the street rise and fight every day for their rights. So if they are his fans they should also fight the government.

Shatta Wale's comment on Fix The Country
Shatta Wale’s comment on Fix The Country

Shatta Wale again back to attack Ghanaians that the government has done enough it’s up to the people to change their attitude.

Shatta Wale's comment on Fix The Country
Shatta Wale’s comment on Fix The Country

SEE ALSO: Heartbreaking moment murdered #FixTheCountry campaigner was being conveyed for burial

The troubled musician came back again preaching hard work as the solution to the problems facing Ghana, not Government.

Shatta Wale's comment on Fix The Country
Shatta Wale’s comment on Fix The Country

I have no idea what Shatta Wale is trying to say, maybe you do. Let us know what you think

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.6mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News