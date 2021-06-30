Shatta Wale has finally proven indeed he is the most confused and inconsistent artist in Ghana

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has vindicated Entertainment Journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo for tagging him as the most confused and inconsistent artist in Ghana.

Following the murder of Kaaka (Ibrahim Muhammed), a #FixTheCountry, Shatta Wale has been expressing his views on the whole Fix The Country saga and the right thing to be done.

Unfortunately, Shatta Wale is very confused and has come across as an inconsistent person with his opinions and position on the matter.

Shatta Wale got the whole country talking when he asked Ghanaian youth to rise and fight because social media talks won’t solve the many problems. The youth needs to storm the street and fight for their rights.

Shatta Wale Tweeted:

As for Ghana dierr the problem is us the youth ..we can’t stand up and fight for our right ..Nonesense ..Everyday typing online …Massa that no go solve anything ooo, Rise and fight and stop writing this nonsense Essays !! Mek I tink

A few hours later, Shatta Wale, changed his opinion on the matter. Shatta Wale now supports the section of people who are asking Ghanaians to fix their attitude; the government has nothing to do because everything is alright. He even in bad English insulted everyone.

Moments later, Shatta Wale came back with a full attack on his fans and followers telling them they should fight because his real fans on the street rise and fight every day for their rights. So if they are his fans they should also fight the government.

Shatta Wale again back to attack Ghanaians that the government has done enough it’s up to the people to change their attitude.

The troubled musician came back again preaching hard work as the solution to the problems facing Ghana, not Government.

I have no idea what Shatta Wale is trying to say, maybe you do. Let us know what you think