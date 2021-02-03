A throwback video of Shatta Wale’s cousin Magdalene Love giving him a lap dance pops up

- Advertisement -

The more this Shatta Wale and Ayisha Modi’s drama continues, the more deep revelations will come out. Both have been throwing dirt and it keeps getting dirtier.

Whiles people are wondering if indeed Shatta Wale sleeps with his cousin who has been identified as Magdalene Love, a video of Shatta Wale and Magdalene has popped up.

In the video, Love was giving Shatta Wale some crazy lap dance moves inside an unknown night club.

From what Ghpage has gathered, the video came out on 15th March 2019. Shatta Wale shared the video on his Snap at the time.

This came out at the time rumors were high that it was Magdalene Love who caused Shatta Wale and Michy’s breakup.

Watch the video below

Well, Magdalene has come out and boldly declared that she owns her own vagina and she sleeps with whoever she prefers after Ayisha Modi alleged she sleeps with Shatta Wale.