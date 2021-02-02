10 Stunning photos of Magdalene Love, Shatta Wale’s cousin he allegedly sleeps with

- Advertisement -

At the center of the ongoing beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s Ayisha Modi is Shatta’s alleged cousin, Magdalene Love.

According to Ayisha Modi, Shatta Wale despite claiming Magdalene Love is his cousin sleeps with her and even occasionally engages in 3som with her.

SEE HERE: Stop sleeping with your cousin and work hard-Ayisha Modi tells Shatta Wale

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Shatta Wale has also hit back and made crazy allegations against Ayisha Modi who has been tagged as the unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy, his former enemy.

Shatta Wale claims Ayhsia Modi is a husband snatcher and he will beat her whenever he sees her.

SEE HERE: Shatta Wale fires back at Ayisha Modi; reveals that she chases married men for money

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

One of the biggest questions being asked by many people is: Who is Magdalene Love? Well, GhPage has some answers for you.

Magdalene Love is an old-time friend of Shatta Wale. He has been in Shatta Wale’s life as far back as anyone can remember.

She owns a chain of boutiques across the capital city of Ghana, Accra. She also happens to be the CEO of Reign Clothing.

SEE ALSO: Ayisha Modi replies Shatta Wale; calls him a manwhore who pimped Michy out to NAM1 and other rich men

Ayisha Modie replies Shatta Wale again … Watch the video below

As expected, Love is a leading member of the Shatta Movement Family. She is a mother of one son, Jayden whose daddy is unknown to the public. And by the way, she claims she is not related to Shatta Wale in any way.

Check Out some gorgeous photos of Magdalene Love below

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Shatta Wale cousin Magdalene Love

Will this beef between Shatta Wale and Ayisha Modi ignite the beef between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy? Time will tell.