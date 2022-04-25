type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale cries under Serwaa Amihere's post
Entertainment

Shatta Wale cries under Serwaa Amihere’s post

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale cries under Serwaa Amihere's post
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale who recently suffered a severe heartbreak has taken to the comments section of a beautiful photo Serwaa Amihere shared on Instagram to confess the undying love he has for her.

According to Shatta Wale who has endured several failed relationships, it’s his wish to marry a classy lady like Serwaa Amihere because he has a very deep affection for her.

The African Dancehall king wrote;

“I wish I had wife like this, hard-working and strong in my line of business so we grow together @serwaaamihere… pls are you dating?” 

We all know that Shatta Wale has a slim chance of getting Serwaa Amihere to bed and becoming his husband in the process.

Serwaa Amihere is the cool and collective type while Shatta is the loud and cause trouble type.

Apparently, Shatta Wale still hasn’t gotten over Elfreda and it’s clear that he wants her back.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, April 25, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    1.9mph
    75 %
    Mon
    88 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News