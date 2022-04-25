- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale who recently suffered a severe heartbreak has taken to the comments section of a beautiful photo Serwaa Amihere shared on Instagram to confess the undying love he has for her.

According to Shatta Wale who has endured several failed relationships, it’s his wish to marry a classy lady like Serwaa Amihere because he has a very deep affection for her.

The African Dancehall king wrote;

“I wish I had wife like this, hard-working and strong in my line of business so we grow together @serwaaamihere… pls are you dating?”

We all know that Shatta Wale has a slim chance of getting Serwaa Amihere to bed and becoming his husband in the process.

Serwaa Amihere is the cool and collective type while Shatta is the loud and cause trouble type.

Apparently, Shatta Wale still hasn’t gotten over Elfreda and it’s clear that he wants her back.