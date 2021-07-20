type here...
Shatta Wale customised his Dodge

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has taken to social media to brag about customising his Dodge car.

According to Shatta Wale, he is the first-ever Dancehall artiste to have his car customised in the whole of Africa.

He posted: “Thank you@stunncust_gh Autoworks for this great look for my car ..First Dancehall artiste to get his car Customized in the whole of Africa !!!!”

Check out his post below:

See photos of his customised car below:

Stunncust_gh Autoworks are the same people responsible for the customizations of Kuami Eugene’s Rose Gold Range Rover and his Tron Camaro cars.

Source:Ghpage

