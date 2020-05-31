According to the CEO of BullHaus Entertainment, Shatta Wale and his Militants have a lifelong contract.

Speaking on United Showbiz with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Bulldog stated emphatically that though they have been sacked from the label, they can’t also sign any new contract anywhere.

He said: “They have a lifetime contract with him so nobody can even touch them. You cannot invest in them. Our mantra is SM for life and that’s what they signed up for. They are aware. It’s a time for them to reflect and Shatta has got a big heart. If they do the right thing, he will accept them back.”

Days ago, Shatta Wale in a Facebook live video revealed that his Militants in the persons of Natty Lee, Addi Self and Joint 77 have been sacked from his camp.

Explaining what led to his decision, he revealed that they(Militants) were speaking ill about him to others and that is was one of them in the person of Captan who told him.