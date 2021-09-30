type here...
GhPageEntertainment'Shatta Wale & I define showbiz in Ghana'- Afia Schwarzenegger
Entertainment

‘Shatta Wale & I define showbiz in Ghana’- Afia Schwarzenegger

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger has tagged herself and Shatta Wale, another controversial personality, as the definition of show business in Ghana.

According to her, they understand Showbiz more than anyone.

The mother of twins made these remarks in a post on her official Instagram page after sharing a photo of the Dancehall artist. He labelled Shatta Wale as her twin.

She wrote; Tell my twin @shattawalenima I miss him. We define Show-Business in this country..PERIOD!!!!!! And its Showbiz not Asskissing!!!

Arguably, Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger have become a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Schwar has ‘beefed’ almost every key player in the industry and even goes beyond borders yet is still relevant.

Wale, on the other hand, picks on people to get the attention for himself, a move he does almost the time to make the headlines.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 30, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
77.8 ° F
77.8 °
77.8 °
82 %
2.4mph
100 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News