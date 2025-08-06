Shatta Wale denies knowing Nana Kwabena Amuah

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has publicly denied any association with Nana Kwabena Amuah, amid swirling controversies surrounding the acquisition of a luxury Lamborghini Urus vehicle.

In a candid and emotionally charged TikTok live session, the self-acclaimed “Dancehall King” addressed the matter head-on, stating emphatically that he has never met or interacted with Nana Kwabena Amuah and should not be dragged into issues involving him.

“I don’t know him. I have never crossed paths with Nana Kwabena Amuah,” Shatta Wale declared.

The controversy stems from the purchase of a Lamborghini Urus, which Shatta Wale claims to have bought for $150,000.

According to the musician, the transaction was conducted through Adu Boahen, the former Director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and not through any third party linked to the ongoing investigations.

Shatta Wale stressed that his role in the matter is purely that of a buyer who paid what was required and had no prior knowledge of any wrongdoing connected to the sale or seller.

Adding to the intrigue, the dancehall star revealed a tense encounter with Mr. Raymond Archer, the current Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

Shatta Wale claims that Archer personally warned him about Adu Boahen’s impending legal troubles.

“Mr. Raymond Archer told me point-blank that Adu Boahen is going down very soon. He even asked if I wanted to go down with him,” Shatta Wale recounted during the live session.

