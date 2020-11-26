Home Entertainment Shatta Wale disgraces Joint77 for making grammatical error; he replies

Shatta Wale disgraces Joint77 for making grammatical error; he replies

By
Lizbeth Brown
-
Shatta Wale and Joint 77

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has made fun of his former signee, Joint 77 for making a grammatical error during an interview.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook post mocked his former signee for finding it difficult to construct a sentence.

According to Shatta Wale, Joint 77 failed to graduate from school and also allowed his friends to ‘fan fool’ him which is why he can’t speak good English.

Joint 77 was explaining in an interview why he left the Shatta Movement Camp and was struggling to complete his sentence.

“If you go school wey u no graduate wey you make your friends fan fool you say you reach, you will be like “i wouldn’t left”, Shatta Wale wrote on Facebook.

See post below;

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

However, Joint 77 has also taken to Facebook to reply his former boss for making fun of him.

In a long Facebook post, Joint 77 described Shatta Wale as a hater and asked him to direct his frustrations towards his problems.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

See Joint 77 post below;

joint 77

According to Joint 77, he is surprised by Shatta Wale utterances and that he has revealed his true colours.

RELATED ARTICLES

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News