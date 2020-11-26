Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has made fun of his former signee, Joint 77 for making a grammatical error during an interview.

Shatta Wale in a Facebook post mocked his former signee for finding it difficult to construct a sentence.

According to Shatta Wale, Joint 77 failed to graduate from school and also allowed his friends to ‘fan fool’ him which is why he can’t speak good English.

Joint 77 was explaining in an interview why he left the Shatta Movement Camp and was struggling to complete his sentence.

“If you go school wey u no graduate wey you make your friends fan fool you say you reach, you will be like “i wouldn’t left”, Shatta Wale wrote on Facebook.

However, Joint 77 has also taken to Facebook to reply his former boss for making fun of him.

In a long Facebook post, Joint 77 described Shatta Wale as a hater and asked him to direct his frustrations towards his problems.

According to Joint 77, he is surprised by Shatta Wale utterances and that he has revealed his true colours.