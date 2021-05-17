type here...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale, DJ Switch win awards at IRAWMA 2021

By Kweku Derrick
The winners of the 39th edition of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) have been announced.

Among the few Ghanaians nominated, Shatta Wale was one of the entertainers who picked up an award at the prestigious event.

He won the award for the ‘Best Virtual Entertainer Of The Year’ after beating off competition from Agent Sasco, Beenie Man, Buju Banton and Capleton

Aside from him, Ghana’s DJ Switch and Kwame Yeboah also made the country proud by winning in some categories of the awards.

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy however failed to pick awards, even though they were nominated in some categories as well.

This year’s award was held virtually on Sunday, May 2, under the theme, ‘Reggae/World Music Still Rise.’

