Reason why no one can bring Shatta Wale down–Eagle Prophet reveals deep secret

God’s Crown Chapel founder and leader, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi ‘Eagle Prophet’ has revealed why no one can bring Shatta Wale down in the music domain.

According to him, Shatta Wale is spiritually strong, this he says is the reason for his constant rising.

The man of God according to his statements in an interview mentioned that Shatta Wale after changing his name from Bandana has given him a good stand in the realms.

He reiterated that no human being can bury Shatta Wale’s career no matter how hard they try to.

Eagle Prophet further added that because Shatta Wale is spiritually strong, there is a certain spirit pushing his songs to make them hit.

“Shatta Wale after changing his name from Bandana is now strong in the spiritual realm and it will be difficult for someone or any artiste to bury his career.

Shatta was producing better songs when he was Bandana but they never became hits and never had a hit song because he wasn’t spiritually strong at that time.

Now all Shatta Wale songs are hit because he is spiritually strong and there is a certain spirit pushing his songs to make them hit,” he added.