“Because of her problem, you all want to chop her” – Shatta Wale drags men who’ve taken advantage of Abena Korkor

Shatta Wale has come to the rescue of Abena Korkor, somewhat following the latest names she has dropped about men who had gotten into bed with her.

Abena Korkor, although she is considered widely a bipolar patient, dropped some names on Twitter yesterday of men in high places who have slept with her.

She mentioned the likes of Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah et al and even described how weak some of them were with her in bed.

On the back of that, Shatta Wale has intimated that many men are bent on sexually exploiting Abena Korkor by taking advantage of her so-called bipolar situation.

Instead of her receiving help, she has been turned into a serial whore that satisfies the sexual urges of celebrities, politicians and other big men in town.

This, Shatta Wale, has equated to wickedness on the part of the men. He suggested that instead of these men going in to have an affair with Abena Korkor where she would later come out to spill the beans, they should consider moving out with hook-up girls.

Just 1 girl u all deh chop am because she get problem small …I SWEAR YOU PPL BE WICKED…HERRRRR!!!!! How much be hook up. If I talk dem go say hey ! Big up every SM DIVA

Meanwhile, Abena Kokror has a history of mentioning the names of her supposed bedmates and later turning around to apologize.

Therefore, many believe this could be one of those instances. However, since there is a bit of truth in every rumour, many are looking forward to hearing from the men she had mentioned.