Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has released a diss song for showbiz analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, barely 72 hours after the two clashed on UTV’s United Showbiz

The song titled “Shw3” taunt’s Arnold’s shoes which the musician describes as cheap and costs only GHC2.50p.

On Saturday, June 12, 2021, Shatta Wale almost got physical with Arnold, after the latter failed to apologise for his earlier comment describing him as a “confused and inconsistent” artiste.

Instead, Arnold responded to the ‘Melisa’ hitmaker’s saying, “Shw3, what should I apologise to you for?” – a statement which did not go down well with the artiste.

A livid Shatta Wale consequently resorted to insults and self-aggrandizement as he descended heavily on Arnold, who maintained a calm composure while being heckled.

At the end of the program, the two gentlemen smoked the peace pipe as they exchanged handshakes and took photographs to prove they had quashed their fury.

It therefore comes as a surprise that Shatta Wale has entered the booth to cook a song in affront to Arnold.

Listen to the song below

Background

The genesis of the hot exchange between the two follows Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo’s expressive views on Shatta Wale’s State of the Industry Address during the previous edition of the show.

Shatta Wale had among other things said that Ghana does not have a unique music genre and that has been one of the industry’s major setback. He also urged Ghanaians to support an agenda to play 90% of Ghanaian music and 10% foreign tunes.

Days after his address, Arnold lashed out at Shatta Wale for proposing an agenda he did not support in the past.

According to Arnold, Shatta Wale had in the past insulted pundits for making the same suggestions he raised in his address hence, needs to render an unqualified apology to them.

A furious Shatta Wale, however, launched a verbal attack on Arnold, demanding a retraction and apology.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Arnold has since Saturday night been trending on social media for standing up to Shatta Wale on UTV and expressed his views on his State of the Industry Address, despite the conduct of the dancehall musician on the show.