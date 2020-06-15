- Advertisement -

According to the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker singer, President Nana Akuffo Addo has done massively well in his first term.

Speaking in an interview last Saturday on Joy FM, Shatta Wale revealed that the best gift Ghanaians can give Akuffo Addo is to vote for him.

He continued that his love for the President increased after he came out with measures he has taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Shatta Wale disclosed the measure alone showed that Nana Akufo-Addo is a compassionate and caring leader and he should be given another term in charge.

The Dancehall artiste said even though he knows former President Mahama, he just which Nana stays in charge for the next 4 years.