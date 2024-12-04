Shatta Wale exposed for not buying a house for his mother as real owner speaks (Video)

Shatta Wale has been exposed and disgraced big time for not buying a house for his mother.

Recall that days ago, Sammy Baah Flex, Shatta Wale’s manager alleged in a self-made video that the musician had bought a 3-bedroom house for his mother.

After Sammy’s announcement, social media users took to their various timelines to commend the musician.

Well, the owner of the house named Linking has granted an exclusive interview with GhPage and according to him; He’s the owner of the house.

Speaking in the interview, Linking disclosed that Shatta Wale initially rented the house for GHS3K per month for two years for his mother.

But Shatta’s mother said she didn’t like the house because of access to water hence he returned the rent.