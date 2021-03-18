Shatta Wale featured in Primary 4 Creative Arts Textbook

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s legendary status has been cemented as photos awash on social media show him featured in a textbook for basic schools.

Pictures going around on social media show a story of Shatta Wale used as a lesson in a Ghana Education Service approved Creative Arts textbook published by Alpha and Omega Publication for primary 4.

In lesson 4 of the textbook, a short biography of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, as well as the lyrics to his song Neighbourhood Hero, was featured.

Many consider this another milestone for the artiste whose success story is an inspiration to everyone from the young to the old.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in the news for ranting after Ghanaian A-list artistes were criticized for their failure to grab at least a Grammy nomination.

Shatta pointed fingers at the media and claimed that their persistent criticism and hunger for controversy is what has wrecked the music industry.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a picture of himself and world icon Beyonce and stated that his collaboration with her on the Lion King album was his own Grammy Award.