type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shatta Wale featured in Primary 4 Creative Arts Textbook
Entertainment

Shatta Wale featured in Primary 4 Creative Arts Textbook

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Shatta Wale textbook
Shatta Wale textbook
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale’s legendary status has been cemented as photos awash on social media show him featured in a textbook for basic schools.

Pictures going around on social media show a story of Shatta Wale used as a lesson in a Ghana Education Service approved Creative Arts textbook published by Alpha and Omega Publication for primary 4.

In lesson 4 of the textbook, a short biography of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King, as well as the lyrics to his song Neighbourhood Hero, was featured.

Many consider this another milestone for the artiste whose success story is an inspiration to everyone from the young to the old.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale was in the news for ranting after Ghanaian A-list artistes were criticized for their failure to grab at least a Grammy nomination.

Shatta pointed fingers at the media and claimed that their persistent criticism and hunger for controversy is what has wrecked the music industry.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a picture of himself and world icon Beyonce and stated that his collaboration with her on the Lion King album was his own Grammy Award.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
62 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News