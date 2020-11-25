type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shatta Wale is my target, I don't mind featuring him on a...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale is my target, I don’t mind featuring him on a song– Patience Nyarko

By Mr. Tabernacle
Patience Nyarko and Shatta Wale
Patience Nyarko and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Gospel Musician Patience Nyarko in an appearance on TV Africa has disclosed her intent to feature acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale on her song.

READ ALSO: Patience Nyarko is demon-possessed – Abeiku Santana

Speaking to host Larrybozzlz, the ‘Obi Nyame Me’ hitmaker opined that Shatta Wale has been her target, therefore, she wouldn’t waste time to record a song with him.

Her statements come after the host asked: “Which secular Musician will she like to collaborate with on a song ?”

Detailing why she has the massive love for Wale, Patience Nyarko said the Shatta Movement Boss controls the masses with his songs.

Further on, Patience Nyarko said she is ever ready to tap into Shatta Wale’s greatness and the secret remedy he uses to pull that massive crowd wherever he goes.

READ ALSO; Patience Nyarko blasts Abeiku Santana in her reply to him after calling her demon-possessed

Patience Nyarko however, indicated that she would want to challenge Shatta Wale on his style of writing songs.

” I’ll do a collaboration with Shatta Wale for one thing…he has a great depth of wisdom. I’ll want to challenge him on how he writes his songs….”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.2mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News