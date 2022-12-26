- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale yesterday at his Freedom concert filled up the Accra Sports Stadium something Nigerian musician Wizkid couldn’t do a few weeks ago.

Thousands of SM fans stormed the sports stadium to celebrate Christmas with their favourite artiste Shatta Wale.

Information we gathered had it that as of 9 pm over 35,000 fans were already seated in the stadium and enjoying themselves whiles the outside of the stadium had over 20,000 people struggling to get access into the venue.

More Stories: Shatta Wale applauds Stonebwoy for a successful concert

Videos sighed on social media saw the venue lit as fans turned on their phones light and from all indications the stadium was full to capacity at the time the video was been taken.

Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Quamina MP, Kofi Jamar, Phrimpong, and Joey B are some of the other artiste who graced the event.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations to Shatta Wale for doing what Wizkid couldn’t do.