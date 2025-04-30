Shatta Wale finally apologises to Bulldog

Shatta Wale has finally apologised to Bulldog for accusing him of having a hand in Fenec Okyere’s death.

Shatta Wale on November 22, 2022, is said to have made a publication on his Facebook account and implicated Bullgod in the murder of one Fennec Okyere, a 31-year-old artiste manager.

Fennec Okyere, Manager of Kwaw Kese, a musician, was gruesomely murdered at his residence in March 2014 by some unknown assailants.

Bullgod was picked up by the Police and charged because he had allegedly threatened him during a show.

The Court after a couple of years, discharged Bullgod over lack of evidence against him.

Bullgod, through his lawyer, therefore, filed a defamation case at the High Court against Shatta Wale.

In his suit, he contended that what Shatta Wale had published was malicious and prayed the court for perpetual injunction restraining the dance hall king, Shatta Wale.

He also prayed the court for retraction and apology from Shatta Wale.