type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsShatta Wale finally speaks following the trending reports that FBI operatives are...
News

Shatta Wale finally speaks following the trending reports that FBI operatives are after him

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Shatta Wale reacts to Hajia4Real's extradition from the UK to the US
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has finally addressed the disturbing reports that FBI operatives are currently searching for him in connection with Hajia4Real’s love scam.

Recall that after news broke out that Hajia4Real has been extradited from the UK to the US, some social media users started pointing fingers at Shatta Wale, Medikal, Salama Mumin and Fella Makafui that they are the next set of people to be arrested for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is using SHAXI to cover up his illegal money – Showboy alleges

Despite the heavy allegations which have consequently soiled their hard-earned reputations, Salma Mumin, Fella Makafui and Medikal have remained entirely mute about the whole issue but for Shatta Wale.

Shatta-Wale-Hajia4Real-Medikal
Shatta-Wale-Hajia4Real-Medikal

Speaking in a self-made video, angry Shatta Wale strongly dismissed the reports that he’s an internet fraudster.

According to the self-styled African dancehall king, he makes enough money from his music career therefore there’s no way he will resort to social vices to finance his luxury lifestyle.

In the video, worried and pained Shatta Wale also rained heavy insults as well as curses on his critics who are calling on the FBI to probe into his finances.

As emphatically stated by Shatta Wale in the video, he’s not an internet fraudster and the calls for him to be arrested with reference to his association with Haji4Real should end with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale and Medikal on Interpol watchlist over Hajia4Real’s case

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: FBI allegedly storms Ghana for Shatta Wale and Salma Mumin (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 1, 2023
    Accra
    thunderstorm with rain
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    100 %
    1.3mph
    100 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News