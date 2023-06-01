Shatta Wale finally speaks following the trending reports that FBI operatives are after him

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has finally addressed the disturbing reports that FBI operatives are currently searching for him in connection with Hajia4Real’s love scam.

Recall that after news broke out that Hajia4Real has been extradited from the UK to the US, some social media users started pointing fingers at Shatta Wale, Medikal, Salama Mumin and Fella Makafui that they are the next set of people to be arrested for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Despite the heavy allegations which have consequently soiled their hard-earned reputations, Salma Mumin, Fella Makafui and Medikal have remained entirely mute about the whole issue but for Shatta Wale.

Speaking in a self-made video, angry Shatta Wale strongly dismissed the reports that he’s an internet fraudster.

According to the self-styled African dancehall king, he makes enough money from his music career therefore there’s no way he will resort to social vices to finance his luxury lifestyle.

In the video, worried and pained Shatta Wale also rained heavy insults as well as curses on his critics who are calling on the FBI to probe into his finances.

As emphatically stated by Shatta Wale in the video, he’s not an internet fraudster and the calls for him to be arrested with reference to his association with Haji4Real should end with immediate effect.

