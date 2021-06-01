- Advertisement -

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has finally reacted to viral reports that he ordered his boys to beat up some construction workers.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale furiously stated that he is fed up with the media and Ghanaians always painting him black.

The ‘My Level’ hitmaker denied assaulting the workers but explained that he only confronted them as to why they were working on a road that has already been tarred.

According to Shatta Wale, he complained to the constructors about the untarred road leading to his office which needs to be worked on.

He added that the supervisor assured him that the untarred road will be constructed but they failed to do so.

Shatta further stated that he approached the workers with his boys because he only wanted to have a conversation with the supervisor in charge.

The musician added that no worker was assaulted and that he was only fighting for a good road for his community.

“I have done nothing which shows that Shatta Wale is above the law. I was just trying to help the government for us to all help ourselves. If I did anything wrong, I should be arrested because nobody is above the law in Ghana.

I was fighting for the people in my area so they can get a good road. I was just waiting for them to tar my road because that was the agreement the contractor made to me”, Shatta Wale explained.

Listen to the interview below;

Well, the engineer in charge of the construction also had a different version of what really happened.

The engineer disclosed that he and two of his workers sustained injuries from the attack and visited the hospital for treatment.

He added that he has lodged a former complaint at the East Legon Police station following the attack on him by Shatta Wale’s boys.