Shatta Wale fingered as galamsey kingpin- Here’s all you need to know

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, has found himself in the spotlight amidst ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining, locally known as “galamsey.”

The resurfacing of his old social media posts from 2014 to 2016 has raised concerns about his potential involvement in the controversial practice.

In a Facebook post dated May 15, 2014, Shatta Wale shared a photo of himself at a mining site.

His caption revealed that he was engaged in the mining business with a Chinese company.

This partnership has drawn attention given the well-documented involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal mining activities in Ghana.

On 7th September 2016 also, Shatta Wale shared o a post on Facebook about his mining business by telling his fans and followers that he was off to work at his mining site.

As the fight against galamsey intensifies, these revelations could significantly affect the musician’s image.

Source:GHpage

