Shatta Wale, the popular Ghanaian Dancehall artist has called on the Youth of Ghana to rise and fight and not rely on social media to fight the fix the country battles for them.

Shatta Wale who was reacting to the murder of #FixTheCountry activist, Ibrahim Muhammed told the youth to cease writing unnecessary essays on social hit the street, and fight for their lives.

Shatt Wale claims social media talks will not solve the problems as many people believe in but rather hitting the street is the answer.

Shatta Wale tweeted:

As for Ghana dierr the problem is us the youth ..we can’t stand up and fight for our right ..Nonesense ..Everyday typing online …Massa that no go solve anything ooo, Rise and fight and stop writing this nonsense Essays !! Mek I tink

For months now, there has been a called on the leadership of the country to fix the country. One activist, Ibrahim Muhammed was murdered for his constant calls on the leadership of NPP to fix the country.

He was attacked in Ejura in the Ashanti Region which has sparked protest in the Ejura Township. Unfortunately, the military that were invited to calm the situation has killed two more people and injured several.