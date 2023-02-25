African dancehall king Shatta Wale has flaunted his customized microphone on the internet for the first time.

The SM boss who takes delight in investing into his career has taken over social media trends after flaunting the expensive microphone.

In a short video that was shared on his official Snapchat page and later published on Twitter by his fans, Shatta Wale can be seen in a happy mood after taking delivery of the microphone.

As disclosed by King Shatta in the viral clip, he’s going to drop bangers upon bangers this year hence his fans should brace themselves for the musical storm ahead of them.

Shatta Wale who takes pleasure in mocking his colleagues in the music industry advised his compeers to also invest in their craft just like him.

It’s believed that Shatta Wale’s diamond-plaited customized microphone costs around $10k.

SHATTA WALE customized a diamond Microphone for shows 2023 AllOut . pic.twitter.com/yJezJsWFSU — SHATTA ? BA ? CONFIRM ? (@kingshattaba) February 24, 2023

