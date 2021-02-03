Shatta Wale flaunts wads of dollars in latest video to prove his wealth to Ayisha Modi

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale is back poking fun at Ayisha Modi as he has flaunted wads of dollars in a new video.

The Dancehall King and Stonebwoy’s groupie have been involved in a banter on social media with each of them threatening to expose the other.

In a new development, Shatta sprayed bundles of dollars on his bed rubbishing Ayisha’s earlier comment that he was a braggart who has nothing.

Shatta called Ayisha ugly insisting that she is penniless and only attacks famous people for attention.

“You have nothing. Have you seen dollars like this before. The format I use in making money no artist has discovered it yet. You look like toilet,” Shatta said.

In another story, Magdalene Love, Shatta’s supposed cousin, has slammed Ayisha for claiming she was sleeping with Shatta.

Magdalene in a video stated that she could sleep with Shatta or whoever she wants to sleep with because its her own punani and no one’s.