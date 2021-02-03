type here...
GhPage Entertainment Shatta Wale flaunts wads of dollars in latest video to prove his...
Entertainment

Shatta Wale flaunts wads of dollars in latest video to prove his wealth to Ayisha Modi

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Shatta Wale - Ayisha Modi
Shatta Wale - Ayisha Modi
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale is back poking fun at Ayisha Modi as he has flaunted wads of dollars in a new video.

The Dancehall King and Stonebwoy’s groupie have been involved in a banter on social media with each of them threatening to expose the other.

In a new development, Shatta sprayed bundles of dollars on his bed rubbishing Ayisha’s earlier comment that he was a braggart who has nothing. 

Shatta called Ayisha ugly insisting that she is penniless and only attacks famous people for attention.

“You have nothing. Have you seen dollars like this before. The format I use in making money no artist has discovered it yet. You look like toilet,” Shatta said.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

In another story, Magdalene Love, Shatta’s supposed cousin, has slammed Ayisha for claiming she was sleeping with Shatta.

Magdalene in a video stated that she could sleep with Shatta or whoever she wants to sleep with because its her own punani and no one’s.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Accra
mist
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
84 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News