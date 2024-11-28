Shatta Wale Gifts Young Girl 20k Cedis To Further Her Education

Dancehall dragon, Shatta Wale has once again, shown a kind gesture towards a youngster.

Shatta Wale is currently in Kumasi for a tour and some other reasons best known to him, and perhaps his close associates.

Yesterday, Wednesday, November 26 the musician visited ace broadcaster and media personality, Hammer for an exclusive interview.

Knowing that the musician was on his way to meet Hammer, a young girl, identified as Enola decided to meet him with an artwork of him.

When asked about her education after giving the dancehall musician the artwork, the young beautiful girl couldn’t hold his tears as she cried.

She told Shatta Wale that she had completed SHS, however, because of financial issues, she is unable to further her education at the tertiary level.

Shatta Wale, who couldn’t control his emotions called the mother of the young girl on the phone to meet him, so that if possible, he could support Enola further her education.

Well, after meeting the mother, Shatta Wale gave her 20k Cedis to enable her to send Enola to school, after which she promised to support the young girl as she started school.