GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale Gifts Young Girl 20k Cedis To Further Her Education
Entertainment

Shatta Wale Gifts Young Girl 20k Cedis To Further Her Education

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Dancehall dragon, Shatta Wale has once again, shown a kind gesture towards a youngster.

Shatta Wale is currently in Kumasi for a tour and some other reasons best known to him, and perhaps his close associates.

Yesterday, Wednesday, November 26 the musician visited ace broadcaster and media personality, Hammer for an exclusive interview.

Knowing that the musician was on his way to meet Hammer, a young girl, identified as Enola decided to meet him with an artwork of him.

When asked about her education after giving the dancehall musician the artwork, the young beautiful girl couldn’t hold his tears as she cried.

She told Shatta Wale that she had completed SHS, however, because of financial issues, she is unable to further her education at the tertiary level.

Shatta Wale, who couldn’t control his emotions called the mother of the young girl on the phone to meet him, so that if possible, he could support Enola further her education.

-- AD --

Well, after meeting the mother, Shatta Wale gave her 20k Cedis to enable her to send Enola to school, after which she promised to support the young girl as she started school.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, November 28, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
62 %
1.6mph
40 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways