Entertainment

Shatta Wale gives out free car to Ras Nene, makes him Shaxi ambassador

By Bra Stash
Shatta Wale has made comic-actor Ras Nene, aka Dr. Likee, an ambassador of his drive-hauling service, Shaxi, in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi.

The new role came with a new car for Ras Nene, along with a GHC 5,000 token for him to kickstart the ambassadorial role.

Ras Nene is mandated to popularize the Shaxi brand in Kuamsi and its environs to help business growth and patronage.

Shatta Wale believes Ras Nene’s influence and relevance would be of immense help to his business.

Other Kummawood celebrities were also present at the unveiling ceremony in Kumasi.

