Shatta Wale gives tips to men on how to live
Entertainment

Shatta Wale gives tips to men on how to live

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale and Elfreda
African dancehall king, Shatta Wale has now turned into a marriage counsellor after suffering a massive heartbreak from Elfreda.

The music superstar has been ranting on the internet for some time now by describing marriage as a scam and why men shouldn’t prioritise it all.

According to the father of three in a new set of posts on his Snapchat handle, men should forget about marriage and rather strive to amass massive wealth, have kids and sleep around with different women.

This has been the life of Shatta Wale since Adam so I still don’t know why he went in for Elfreda after staying single for close to three years following his break up with Shatta Michy.

He wrote;

The best things for a man be say-work hard, make money, if you get woman born with am but no make she stress you, Our solution is to hook up, pay as you go but please find a nice one” 

Shatta Wale‘s advice should be taken because it would create a degenerate society full of children with father figures in their lives which is very bad and shouldn’t be encouraged.

