Lawerence Asiamah Hanson, better known as Bullgod has emphatically opined that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s upcoming albums cannot compete with Black Sherif’s debut dubbed the ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

The Hip-hop and dancehall superstars are set to respectively release their albums titled JAMZ and Gift of God later this year, but Black Sherif’s body of work has been tipped to outperform both.

Speaking to Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, the artiste manager asserted that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are handicapped when it comes to reaching a wider audience, unlike Black Sherif because they are not signed on to distribution companies like EMPIRE.

According to him, Black Sherif’s involvement with companies like EMPIRE puts him miles ahead of other Ghanaian musicians.

“I woke up this morning and I realized that this month is serious because we have three of our artistes releasing albums,” said Bulldog.

“On top of my mind, I said Black Sherif will do better than all of them. Black Sherif has a label and they don’t.

“Shatta and Sarkodie are all about to compete with EMPIRE. They don’t have the strength to do that.”

Bullgod added that it will only take a miracle for them to reach a wider audience.

“Empire is a very big company and in terms of reach, Sarkodie and Shatta do not have what it takes. It will only take a miracle.”

The self-styled African Dancehall King who believes Bulldog’s comments are very unnecessary has described him as a fool in a new Facebook post.

According to Shatta Wale, Bulldog is part of the ‘foolish people’ who are always fond of fueling unhealthy completion and unwarranted hate in the showbiz industry.

In his rebuttal, Shatta Wale told Bulldog and his imaginary haters to find something to do with their lives rather than spewing gibberish about him all the time.

The angry musician wrote;

Eeerrrhhh if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa ,we like and we hear …at the end of the day Ghana wins …Foolish people …All be money matter -You too find something to do and stop that Nonesense..MAKE MONEY in your own way !! #SM4LYF,”

