Shatta Wale goes off social media; leaves a message for fans

Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has taken a breather from social media as published by him some weeks ago.

The controversial musician announced the decision to take this break, (that is stay away from all social media platforms briefly) effective April 21, 2020.

The reason for his break is unknown. The award-winning performer broke the news of his absence to his fans with a short note; He said; “I will be back”.

Fans of the dancehall musician will for sometime –probably until his return– be missing Shatta’s controversial engagements online.

In the same vein, some artists he constantly launches attack on will be at peace this time.