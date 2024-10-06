The video of Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale kneeling to beg former President John Dramani Mahama has finally been released.

Shatta Wale few days ago was on social media asking Ghanaians to go and apologize to former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for what they did to him during his tenure in office.

In a new video sighted on social media, Shatta Wale is seen kneeling before Mahama, who was sitting on a chair, asking for his forgiveness over anything he might have done that offended him.

While kneeling he disclosed that it was under his watch that he was able to buy his first-ever house and therefore wouldn’t want to have any issue with the NDC presidential candidate.

In responding to Shatta Wale, John Mahama told Shatta not to worry since he has no animosity against the artist and will continue to be his son as he always has.

He said: “Oh Shatta, there is nothing. You are my son; there is no issue. I will tell him that I met you. If you call and he doesn’t pick up, it means he was peeved. Don’t worry, I will talk to him.”

Watch the video below: