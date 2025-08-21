Shatta Wale granted GHS 10 million bail with two sureties

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, was detained by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for tax-related offenses yesterday.

His manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as SammyFlex has since confirmed the arrest in a self-made video and also stated that Shatta Wale was invited to the EOCO office on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

SammyFlex clarified that the artist voluntarily drove himself to the EOCO office, where he was subsequently held.

He further revealed that Shatta Wale has been granted a bail bond of GH¢10 million with two sureties.

READ ALSO: Here’s why Shatta Wale has been detained by EOCO

According to the manager, the management team is working to meet the bail requirements today.

In the video, SammyFlex also addressed the controversy surrounding Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini, which had been previously reported as stolen.

He stated that the luxury car was not stolen but was purchased by Shatta Wale from Adu-Boahen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This revelation seeks to put an end to the speculation surrounding the vehicle’s ownership and its alleged theft.

The detention of the high-profile artist has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the issue.

This development adds another chapter to Shatta Wale’s history of run-ins with authorities, highlighting the ongoing scrutiny of celebrities’ financial affairs in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale allegedly arrested and detained by EOCO