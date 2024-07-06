Shatta Wale has abandoned his sick mother who’s now struggling to feed – Supposed cousin alleges (Video)

A woman claiming to be a cousin of renowned Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has publicly accused the musician of neglecting his mother.

In a heartfelt video that has since gone viral, she expressed her frustration and sorrow over Shatta Wale’s alleged abandonment of his mother, whom she says she has been caring for in his absence.

The lady then made an emotional appeal to the general public for assistance.

She explained that despite numerous calls and messages to Shatta Wale, her pleas for help have gone unanswered.

According to her, Shatta Wale’s mother has been left without support, compelling her to take on the responsibility of caring for her.

In the video, Shatta Wale’s cousin urged Ghanaians to come together to provide support for his mother.

She emphasized the importance of caring for her while she is still alive rather than waiting until it is too late.



The video has since sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing sympathy for Shatta Wale’s mother and calling on the artist to address the situation.

Fans and followers of Shatta Wale have been divided, with some defending the musician and others criticizing him for his apparent neglect.

As of now, Shatta Wale has not publicly responded to the allegations made by his supposed cousin.

Watch the video below to know more…