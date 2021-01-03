Shatta Wale has been taken to Benin to be destroyed – Salifu Amoako (Audio)

- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Alive Chapel International Bishop Salifu Amoako has revealed a prophecy about Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale undoubtedly is one of the musicians in the country with a lot of hit songs and followers and as such has a lot of people within the showbiz industry hating on him.

The SM boss who was in the game for long before rebranding from Bandana to Shatta Wale has been tagged as one of the most controversial artiste in the country due to his lifestyle.

According to to Bishop Salifu, some five (5) musicians in the country who are jealous of the way Shatta Wale is becoming successful has taken him to Benin for his voice to be destroyed.

In an audio, the man of God explained that this was revealed to him by God adding that the plans against Shatta Wale won’t materialise because he has his hands on Shatta Wale.

He went on to state that God told him his plans for the “Melissa” hitmaker is huge and that includes making him a prophet to preach his word to followers.

Listen to the audio below:

The man of God concluded that despite the evils planned against Shatta Wale, the year 2021 is set to be one his biggest as a musician as he is going to make a lot of money.