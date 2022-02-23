Shatta Wale has GH¢30K sitting at GHAMRO waiting for him as royalties; reveals what he’ll use if for

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been told by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) that he has a whopping GH30,000 in royalties.

According to GHAMRO, the money has been sitting in their coffers and they have been expecting Shatta Wale to forward his bank details to them for it to be transferred to him.

Rex Omar, the former Chairman of GHAMRO in an interview on GTV revealed that the organization does expect Shatta Wale to claim the royalties accrued on his music over the years making him the highest earner.

“GHAMRO has not been working 100% but it is a work in progress. We did a distribution in December and @shattawalegh was the highest earner.”

“Shatta Wale’s money is with GHAMRO, we’ve spoken to his management requesting for their account details for the money to be paid to him.”

“Shatta Wale’s money with GHAMRO is over 30,000 cedis, we’re only waiting for his management to bring us his account details so that the money will be paid into his account,” Rex Omar said.

Shatta Wale has reacted happily to the news but cleared that he had no management thus GHAMRO needs not to see his mismanagement before the money be transferred to him.

He also disclosed that he would be using the royalties accrued to settle his taxes since he was been pestered by the Ghana Revenue Authority over the non-payment of taxes.

He wrote: I am using all this money to file my tax cuz I can’t bear the pressure anymore from GRA.. No money in our industry and the little we make too the system takes it .. Thank you GHAMRO for this transparency!!