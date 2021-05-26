type here...
Shatta Wale has never been my boss – Joint 77

By Kweku Derrick
A former member of the defunct SM Militants, Joint 77 has stated that Shatta Wale was not and has never been his boss.

In an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM’s ‘Best Entertainment’ program, Joint 77 did not accept to call Shatta Wale as his boss.

To him, he helped the Shatta Movement leader as a friend.

When the host tried to make him understand why Shatta Wale was his boss, Joint 77 was not ready to accept.

He claimed they were working as a team—but he won’t take the leader of the team as his boss.

Shatta Wale announced his decision to sack Joint and his colleagues some months ago.

Watch Joint 77’s interview on Okay FM below.

Source:GHPage

