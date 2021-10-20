type here...
News

Shatta Wale has not been granted bail – Police

By Mr. Tabernacle
Shatta Wale arrest
The Ghana Police Service has refuted earlier reports that dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in Showbiz as Shatta Wale, has been granted bail.

Acting Public Affairs Director, DSP Alexander Obeng has said Shatta Wale is still in their custody with two other colleagues of his, assisting investigations.

Speaking on Joy News, DSP Alexander Obeng further disclosed that the four persons (the pastor, Nana Dope, one other and Shatta Wale) have not been charged yet because they are yet to arraign them before the court.

DSP believes Shatta Wale, and the four others are not far from being charged with publication of false news, deception of public officers, causing fear and panic among others.

“We indicated that we have Shatta Wale and two others in our custody,” DSP Obeng said. “Earlier we also took our custody, the pastor. 

Currently, there are four of them going through the Police investigation process. At the end of the day.” DSP Alexander Obeng said in the interview.

Source:GHPAGE

