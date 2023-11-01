type here...
Word on the streets; Shatta wale has run away from the UK to avoid lawsuits

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial reggae dancehall kingpin, Shatta Wale has been in the news recently after he canceled his show slated for 4th November 2023 in Wolverhampton-UK.

He cited financial breach as his reasons for canceling the show but organizers, Brizzle Entertainment came out to debunk such reasons as they claim a down payment has already been made to the dancehall crooner.

However, word of the streets as trumpeted by Bigscout Media has it that Shatta Wale is on the run from the United Kingdom back to Ghana in other to avoid lawsuits from the organizers. 

Is Shatta Wale gradually becoming a menace in the industry for promoters and organizers?

See his post below

