Shatta Wale’s heart is too good that he dashed phones to me & all my family – Tinny

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian rapper Nii Addo Quaynor known in the music industry as Tinny has said that Dancehall King Shatta Wale has a good heart than most of the popular artist.

READ ALSO: Tinny tests positive for Coronavirus

Speaking with FiiFi Pratt on Kingdom FM’s Afrojoint show, Tinny noted that since he became friends with Shatta Wale he has on countless times showed him the love that sometimes beats his imagination.

Tinny revealed that he once gave Shatta Wale a Blackberry phone some time ago when he was not with a phone, but years after he by the grace of God landed an ambassadorial deal with Infinix Ghana, dashed him and all his family phones.

READ ALSO: Tinny blasted on Twitter for tweeting against D-Black

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Tinny also recalled a piece of advice he gave to Shatta Wale some years ago when he was eager for fame.

“Many are times in those days’ people do not regard him (Shatta wale) they think he’s mad due to his aggressive of becoming a star, during that time I was with him and understand him.

“The little advice I gave him was enough, he wouldn’t be like Bob Marley and die before his time but he will be alive and become a champion,’’ 
Source:GHPAGE

