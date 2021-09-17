type here...
By Lizbeth Brown
Shatta Wale and Samini
Outspoken Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has finally replied Samini after the latter took a swipe at him on Twitter.

In a video, Shatta Wale labeled the High Grade Family boss as a dead artiste who is not worth any attention.

According to the ‘My Level’ hitmaker, Samini is a lazy musician and is not interested in the business aspects of music.

He further stated that Samini is poor and he will only respond to his rants if he can purchase a $55,000 Rolex watch.

“If Samini can buy a $55,000 rollie then I can respond to him, he is being lazy. It’s about making money and he should stop doing that. He is a dead artiste, I don’t hear anything he says. Samini doesn’t know where the music is going.

He is not doing business, he is working with feelings but I don’t do that. He can release 1000 songs in a day but he will not get the love I am getting from the streets. He just doesn’t have money”, Shatta Wale replied.

Watch the video below;

This comes after Samini, in a series of posts on Twitter lashed out at Shatta Wale over his banter with the CEO of 3 Music Awards.

Samini described Shatta Wale as a scammer who scams some big men in the industry for money.

He also alleged that Shatta Wale paid bribes to award organizers to give him awards he doesn’t deserve.

Samini also added that Shatta Wale is struggling to produce a hit song and dared him to release a hit track.

Source:Ghpage

