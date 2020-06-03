type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Shatta Wale to host a new programme at GH One TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sensational dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has landed on a juicy deal with Gh One as he’s set to host a new program on Gh One TV.

Gh One TV, a feat under EIB HUB following massive resignations by its top media personalities has revamped with a new set of programmes to fill in the gaps and give viewers a new experience this month.

Some of Gh One TV’s newly introduced programs are: Life’s Tales hosted by Cookie, Unwind by Regina Van-Helvet, TLS by Angela Bamford, and The Next TV Star by Serwaa Amihere.

Another added program to the above mentioned is set to be unveiled come Friday, 5th June 2020 at Gh One TV Studios and per the flyer circulating on social media to that effect is obviously, without doubt, will be hosted by Shatta Wale.

Though the name of the program is not yet known, the host on the flyer already in circulation is known. It will be an interesting experience should Shatta Wale starts airing his show on TV.

See Flyer of the new program to be unveiled on Gh One TV;

Meanwhile, Bukom Banku has secured a hosting deal with Gh One TV as a news anchor. Bukom Banku’s show is dubbed “Bukom Banku Live” and it’ll be shown on weekdays, 7.30 PM.

