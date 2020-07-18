Shatta Wale hyped in Nigeria as Regina Daniels jams to Gringo song

Actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has fallen for Shatta Wale‘s famous “Gringo” song and couldn’t help herself than to jam to it.

The actress recently put to bed a bouncy baby boy and was all over the news as people congratulated her on her safe and sound delivery.

A video sighted online shows the actress jamming to Shatta Wale’s Gringo which was one of the hottest hits in Ghana a few years back.

Regina Daniels was seen in the video flexing her looks while jamming to the song, giving some sexy and hot gestures.

Watch video below: