Shatta Wale has dropped a sef made video of himself addressing the trending reports that he’s currently on the FBI wanted list due to his association with Hajia4Real’s scam enterprise.

Yesterday, Kennedy Agyapong’s famed and controversial baby, Mama Moira Dawson-Williams, wildly alleged that FBI operatives are currently in Ghana and keenly monitoring the moves of Shatta Wale, Salma Mumin and many known big men who have business dealings with the Hajia4Real.

In a now-viral video, Madam Moira stated that all the celebrities and public figures who have done business transactions with Hajia4Real before should be expecting the FBI in their homes very soon.

Most especially Shatta Wale and Salma Mumin who are publicly known to share personal relationships with the extradited socialite.

According to Shatta Wale, the allegations from Madam Moira are nonsense and empty because she has no evidence of what she said.

As we all know, Shatta Wale never addresses his enemies without insulting them – He described all those linking him to Hajia4Real’s case as fools and bitter souls.

He additionally stated that all the evil plans his enemies have schemed for him will never see light because he’s a child of God.

Watch the video below to know more…

