Self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale has once again attacked his colleague Sarkodie for throwing shots at him in a new song titled Hate.

Yesterday social media was buzzing with comments from music lovers that the Tema-based rapper had dissed Shatta Wale in Jay Bhad’s latest song which he featured in.

The line in the song states that due to hate and insult a young man now looks like an old man.

Though Sarkodie never mentioned anyone’s name, the line was attributed to Shatta Wale which also got his fans attacking Sarkodie.

Shatta Wale after listening to the song has finally responded to Sarkodie by insulting his mother on social media.

He posted: “Wo maame tw3 Michael owusu !”

See screenshot below: