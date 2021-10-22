Shatta Wale is not above the law, stop the free him campaign-Police warns

- Advertisement -

Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service Superintendent Alexander Obeng has sent a strong signal to persons leading the #free Shatta Wale campaign to stop their irresponsible actions.

He said it would not be fair for any reasonable person to lead such a campaign when the musician has violated the laws of Ghana.

Mr Alexander wondered why those steering the campaign did not warn the musician when he plotted to fake shooting incident but are now launching a campaign demanding for him to be freed.

“Yesterday, the Police arrested a notorious armed robber at Adeiso in the Eastern Region, people should hashtag and demand him to be freed.

The one who stole cocoyam from a farm and was arrested, why are people not asking for him to be freed? Why are people not asking for fraudsters to be freed? We must allow the Criminal Code to dictate the pace and stop this unnecessary campaign”.

The Director insisted that no one is above the law and whoever breaks the law would be prosecuted in a competent court of jurisdiction.

Recall, Actress Fella Makafui and some other people, probably well-wishers of Shatta Wale took to social media to start a campaign asking the Ghana Police to free Shatta Wale from their custody.

After stories of his fake gun attack went viral, the popular Ghanaian artist was detained and has been remanded for a week.

In other related news, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, the CICC Chief Executive Officer for the West Africa Council of International Chambers of Commerce, has described the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) as a useless organization.

If MUSIGA’s operating systems had been working, he claims, they could have handled the situation of Shatta Wale and the Ghana Police Service.

He said: “The organisation is useless sitting idol for Shatta Wale to go through this mess. If it was a better organisation for instance the Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee should have been the first to look into matters of its indiscipline members”

He went on to say that the Committee is also in charge of handling member issues and complaints.

Nii Ayitey continued: “Shatta Wale should blame MUSIGA because they refused to do their work professionally. If MUSIGA has a committee like this kind they would have sat on this matter and recommend appropriate sanctions or measures available to the National Executive.”

“The leadership of MUSIGA always think about money and the welfare of the members who make the organisation vibrant. I will be surprised to see or hear the entertainment pundits blaming the Ghana Police Service because Dr George Akuffo Dampare is a great personality and the best for his job,” he concluded.