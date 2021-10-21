type here...
GhPageEntertainmentShatta Wale is set for his first court appearance today
Entertainment

Shatta Wale is set for his first court appearance today

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale is set for his first court appearance today
Nana Dope-Gangee-Shatta-Wale
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale, the controversial dancehall performer, remains in police custody and will appear in court today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

According to what we’ve learned, a police squad searched his home on Wednesday afternoon before returning him to custody.

It continued that the Police are ready with their charges against the popular musician and his colleagues Nana Dope and Gangee who are also in police custody.

Shatta Wale and his colleagues last Monday pulled a ‘foolish’ stunt after deceiving the country that he has been shot by armed men.

The post revealed that the ‘Bullet’ singer has been rushed to a hospital and is in the emergency ward receiving treatment.

The Police force took charge of the whole thing and launched investigations into the matter only for them to arrive at a conclusion that it was just a stunt.

He was picked up last Tuesday and has been in police custody since then.

Ghpage.com will keep our loyal readers up to date on the outcome of the court proceedings.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 21, 2021
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
2.2mph
0 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News