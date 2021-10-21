- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale, the controversial dancehall performer, remains in police custody and will appear in court today, Thursday, October 21, 2021.

According to what we’ve learned, a police squad searched his home on Wednesday afternoon before returning him to custody.

It continued that the Police are ready with their charges against the popular musician and his colleagues Nana Dope and Gangee who are also in police custody.

Shatta Wale and his colleagues last Monday pulled a ‘foolish’ stunt after deceiving the country that he has been shot by armed men.

The post revealed that the ‘Bullet’ singer has been rushed to a hospital and is in the emergency ward receiving treatment.

The Police force took charge of the whole thing and launched investigations into the matter only for them to arrive at a conclusion that it was just a stunt.

He was picked up last Tuesday and has been in police custody since then.

