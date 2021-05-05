Shatta Wale and Jupitar spotted chilling amid rumours of Kidney problem(Video)

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has been spotted with his friend Jupitar chilling in the United States. Apparently, this is Shatta Wale’s first public appearance after taking a breather from social media.

The Dancehall Musician’s break from social media has raised concerns. There have been some viral unconfirmed reports on his health. It has come out that Shatta Wale(1DON) is battling a kidney problem.

The reports followed a social media post by Ibrah One. Ibrah One who broke this news on his Instagram stories asked Ghanaians to pray for the award-winning act.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is battling with kidney problems – Ibrah One alleges

Though Ara B and Shatta Wale’s business manager have publicly debunked rumours on the Musician’s health problem reported to be facing, some netizens are still holding the belief that all is not well.

The video of 1DON happily having a very good time with Jupitar has surfaced just at the time fans and followers of the ‘musician began to get worried over the widespread rumours.

In the video, Shatta Wale is seen seated in the back of a car that was being driven by Jupitar. Jupitar asked Shatta Wale in patois for money to buy water and he handed wads of dollars to him.

Shatta Wale who was smoking in the car looked very excited and did not look to be troubled or sick as insinuated by his estranged friend Ibrah One.

Watch the video;

READ ALSO: Heartwarming video of Jupitar cuddling Shatta Wale as a baby in his arms stuns netizens