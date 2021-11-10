Shatta Wale kneels in front of the IGP after walking out of meeting

- Advertisement -

A few hours ago, it was reported that Shatta Wale who is noted for his controversial lifestyle had walked out of a closed-door meeting organized by IGP.

A video from the scene that has landed on the internet captures the moment the SM boss was furiously interacting with some police officers outside the meeting room.

In the video, Shatta Wale can be heard complaining bitterly that a police officer tried to stop him from taking out his phone in the course meeting.

He later lamented over how he has been sidelined because everyone around him was pulling out their phone but the moment he tried to take out his phone a police officer tried to stop him!

Well, an eyewitness in the person of music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah has taken to his Facebook page to reveal what actually happened between Shatta Wale and the police officers.

According to Fred Kyei Mensah, Shatta Wale was not around when it was announced that no one should take pictures nor record a video from the meeting.

Clueless Shatta who had no idea of the notification immediately took his phone out to take pictures after he had arrived late but was confronted by some officers to put his phone back into his pocket.

After a little misunderstanding between him and the police, he later walked out of the meeting room because he thought that the officer was just mistreating him.

Uncle Fred went on to add that after peace was restored, Shatta Wale was ushered in once again and later knelt in front of the people on the high table including the IGP to beg for forgiveness.

